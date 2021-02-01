'Bigg Boss 14': Rakhi Sawant's mother to undergo chemotherapy, brother Rakesh Sawant shares details

While Rakhi Sawant is inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, her mother has been going through a medical emergency. During the family week, Rakhi met her mother through a video call and saw her being hospitalised. The BB 14 contestant couldn't handle seeing her mother in pain and broke down. Meanwhile, Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant shared that their mother has a huge tumour in her gallbladder which is cancerous. He also said that her chemotherapy will start soon.

Rakesh told The Times of India, "Our mother is in the hospital. She was operated upon on Saturday. She has a huge tumour in her gallbladder, which is cancerous and can't be operated upon. Now the doctors will start the chemotherapy from Monday onwards. We are praying that everything goes on fine and she recovers quickly."

When asked if Rakhi knows about it, Rakesh said, "Yes, we had informed the makers of the show and they have in turn informed Rakhi about the same on Saturday. It is my mother's wish only that Rakhi should continue to stay inside the Bigg Boss house and should emerge the winner. She is really happy with her game and even saw the Friday episode. She is happy that Rakhi is successfully playing her second innings in her career. Mother is really proud of Rakhi."

Meanwhile, Rakhi due to her recent antics got an earful from Salman, whereas Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik distanced themselves from her. However, Rakesh defended Rakhi and said that she is like that only. He also said Rakhi is a loyal wife and is not in love with Abhinav.