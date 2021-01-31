'Bigg Boss 14': Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh says she 'knows she is married', defends her antics with Abhinav Shukla

Several fans, viewers, and television actors slammed 'Bigg Boss 14' challenger Rakhi Sawant after she pulled co-contestant Abhinav Shukla's drawstring during an episode. Now, Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant has come out in his sister's defence and said that Rakhi is aware of her 'married' status and hasn't crossed her limits.

Rakesh also went on to claim that Abhinav and his wife Rubina Dilaik - also a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 14' - are overreacting to the whole incident as Rakhi has always been like this.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Rakesh defended his sister saying, "Rakhi is doing what she is best at doing and that is entertaining everyone. She is an entertainer and she hasn't crossed her line. The whole family has watched the episode and we feel she was just performing a task. At the end of the day, she knows she is married and has a husband back home. She will not cross her line ever."

During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman Khan, the show's host, also addressed the issue and passed it off as mere entertainment. After Salman's stand, Abhinav got angry and said, "If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now."

Various former 'Bigg Boss' contestants like Rahul Mahajan, Shardul Pandit, and Srishty Rode criticised the incident and asked Abhinav to stay strong.

Calling the incident 'disturbing', former 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Shardul Pandit tweeted, "So a woman can touch a man's nada?? What if we reversed the situation. This is disturbing, appalling, not funny, and vulgar."

Rahul Mahajan also called it 'cheap' and wrote on Twitter, "#RakhiSawant is cheap and people who still support her are maha cheap."

For the uninformed, for the past few days, Rakhi Sawant has resorted to flirting with Abhinav in the 'Bigg Boss 14' house despite objections from him and his wife Rubina. When Rubina got angry with Rakhi over her behaviour, she confronted her and said, "Abhinav is your husband at home, but here he is a contestant."