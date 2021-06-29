'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jaan Kumar Sanu reflects on drastic physical transformation from 92 kg to 70 kg

'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jaan Kumar Sanu is making headlines for the right reasons. The 26-year-old singer has taken his fans and followers by surprise with his drastic physical transformation and his latest Instagram photos are proof that Jaan has lost oodles of weight.

Now, opening up about this weight loss journey, diet regime and motivation behind this change, Jaan told Times of India in an interview, "Post coming out of Bigg Boss 14, I saw a few initial episodes of mine and I didn’t look that great onscreen. I was looking very fat in fact. The problem is the 14 days quarantine that we were in before entering the Bigg Boss house, I ate a lot that time and the chef at the hotel was a Bengali. He just kept feeding me food. I was just eating all the time and when I entered the BB house I was 92 kg. I dropped some weight inside the Bigg Boss house. When I came out of the house I was 78. I dropped around 14 kilos in 2 months inside the house but it was more of an unhealthy weight loss. Because we were dealing with a lot of stress, we were having less food due to limited ration. My eating habits were not that great and Rubina Dilaik used to run behind me because I would not eat. Pavitra Punia would also be behind me so that I could eat. Also, because of the atmosphere in the house, I didn't feel like eating. So I ended up losing 14 kg in 2 months."

"When I came out I decided that this unhealthy weight loss, I will make up for it and I'll keep a check on myself. Then I lost 8 more kilos and I am 70 now," he added.

"I just decided to focus on my fitness because at some point everyone has this moment when either you want to pursue the moment or let it go. I just didn't want to let it go so I decided to make fitness a part of my life. I want to look fit," Jaan further added.

Earlier, Jaan Kumar Sanu had dropped a monochrome selfie flaunting his toned physique and it was since then that social media was abuzz with news of his amazing physical transformation. The singer looked leaner and fitter went from weighing 92 ks to 70 kg in a span of six months. Alongside the photo, Jaan revealed in the post that it was actor Eijaz Khan, who motivated him to shed the extra kilos.

Jaan had also shared a photo of a vest that Eijaz had given him on the controversial reality show. He revealed that he had promised Eijaz and Gauahar Khan that he would someday fit in it. And so, when he did, she shared the photo on social media, showing off his fitter self.

"Back in Bigg Boss, @eijazkhan E-Man made a Vest-Poster for me during a singing task, and @gauaharkhan stamped it with a cute little kiss (you can see the lipstick mark inside the heart still). I'd promised E-Man and Gauahar I'd fit into the vest one day and wear it for a concert one-day. 6 months down the line I've never felt fitter and I did what I promised. Thank you Eijaz Bhai for harassing me and pushing me hard during those workouts in the BB house. I still have the Vest with me and I'm waiting for my first gig after lockdown. I promised and I will wear it #JKS #JaanKumarSanu #GauharKhan #BiggBoss14 #EijazKhan #Eijaan #Fitness #Motivation #HardestWorkerInTheRoom," Jaan had written as the caption.

For the unversed, Jaan Kumar Sanu is the son of noted playback singer Kumar Sanu. However, his parents had separated when his mother was six months pregnant with him. Jaan was raised by his mother Rita Bhattacharya.