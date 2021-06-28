Aly Goni rings in ladylove Jasmin Bhasin's birthday in Goa, gives a glimpse into bash

Aly Goni and his beau Jasmin are all set to celebrate the latter’s birthday in the serenity of Goa.

As a part of the midnight celebration, Aly got Jasmine a beautiful looking cake that will immediately catch your eye.

The two left for Goa recently as the two are very active on social media and keep their fans connected, Aly has made sure to give serene glimpses of the same.

As a pre-birthday surprise, Aly got Jasmin some pretty flowers. She posted photos of them on her story and wrote, ‘coming back home to these cute surprises, thankyou @alygoni’ followed by a kiss emoji. On another she added, waking up to flowers today @alygoni you definitely know how to make me super happy’

For the unversed, In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jasmine was asked about her battle with suicidal thoughts she said, ‘See, I went through that zone long ago in my life, when I had come to Mumbai and I was struggling. Woh ladai meri khud ke saath thi because kahin na kahin (It was a battle that I had to fight against myself) I was losing confidence in myself. I thought I am flawed, my skin has flaws, I don’t look good and that’s why I face rejections every day’.

Jasmin Bhasin further added that it is only when she started accepting herself as she is that she could cope with the suicidal thoughts. “For me, the learning point is, you need to end that battle with yourself first. You need to accept yourself the way you are. You need to accept your flaws because your flaws make you unique and different from others, otherwise, we will all look like the same dolls in a toy shop,” she added.

The actress continued, “As long as you feel confident about yourself and have this determination that ‘This is what I want to do, I will make sure I do it, at least I will give my 100% so that I do not feel guilty that I did not make that attempt’, nothing and nobody can stop you.”

On the work front, the two have shared screen space in ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’. In the music video, she is seen with Aly Goni where they play the role of a married couple who falls apart after some misunderstanding. The song is sung and written by Vishal Mishra and the music video has over 30 million views on YouTube