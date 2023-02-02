Search icon
BB16: Torture task continues, Archana Gautam throws Turmeric powder on Shiv Thakare, MC Stan; Nimrit Kaur cries in pain

Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Archana Gautam take their revenge on Shiv, Stan and Nimrit, leaving the latter in tears.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16

The second phase of the torture task commences with Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shalin Bhanot taking revenge on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan. Yesterday, BB announced the task that will test their personality on different levels. Taskmaster conducted the task with two teams and announced that the winning team's prize money will increase to Rs 50 lakhs. 

At first Shalin, Priyanka, and Archana were asked to hold onto their buzzer, while Nimrit, Shiv, and Stan torture them to defeat. However, the trio successfully stood for an hour, bearing all the pain, and thus Team B is currently leading the game. Today, Team A will have to show their strength, as Team B will torture them. 

Archana and Priyanka were charged up yesterday to take their revenge, and they were captured collecting different items to make the competition suffer. As per the new promo, as soon as the second phase of the task initiates, Archana brings a handful of turmeric powder and throws it on Nimrit, Stan and Shiv. Priyanka and Shalin also make it tougher for the opposite team by splashing cold water on them continuously. After bearing it for a while, Nimrit shouts in pain saying that her eyes are getting hurt, Archana replies loudly that even her eyes were burning, when they were torching them. Nimrit breaks down in pain, while Shalin smashes a bucket of water on them. 

Here's the promo

Before the task, Shalin says that Shiv is a more deserving winner than Stan. This leads to an emotional breakdown for the rapper, and he criticises Bhanot for indirectly mocking his journey. Stan slams Shalin, "Mere ko kaiko lane ka tha beech mein, mere ko kyu neecha dikhana ka har baar? Main kya c****a hu kya bro idhar. (Why did you drag me into this, why did you ridicule me? Do you think I'm worthless?)"  As far as the nominations are concerned Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated for this week's eviction.

