BB16: MC Stan breaks down after Shalin Bhanot calls him 'less deserving' than Shiv Thakare, says 'c*****a hu kya?'

Rapper and performer MC Stan breaks down after Shalin Bhanot calls him a less deserving candidate than Shiv Thakare for Bigg Boss 16 winner's trophy. In today's episode, Shalin, Shiv and Stan discuss the last week of the game, and also recall their journey.

As per the report of Etimes, Shalin says that Shiv is a more deserving winner than Stan. This leads to an emotional breakdown for the rapper, and he criticises Bhanot for indirectly mocking his journey. Stan slams Shalin, "Mere ko kaiko lane ka tha beech mein, mere ko kyu neecha dikhana ka har baar? Main kya c****a hu kya bro idhar. (Why did you drag me into this, why did you ridicule me? Do you think I'm worthless?)"

Later in the day, Shiv pacified Stan, who was still heartbroken by Shalin's words. The performer points out that many times, the other contestants were spotted making fun of his expensive Rs 80,000 shoes and the heavy 'Hind' chain he wears. Stan tells Shiv that every contestant in this house can afford these items, but if they chose not to, why are they making fun of him.

Watch the promo

As far as the nominations are concerned Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are nominated for this week's eviction. This would be the last vote-out elimination, as next week the season will have its grand finale with Top 6 contestants. Shalin, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have secured their position in the finale. Shalin, Priyanka and Archana won their position in the finale, by winning the last task of the season.