BB16: Archana Gautam reveals she regret mocking Vikkas Manaktala's misscariage tragedy: 'Maine jo kiya...' | Exclusive

After becoming third runner-up in Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam talks about the biggest regret she had from her Bigg Boss journey.

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

Archana Gautam

Actress and politician Archana Gautam was called a 'lone warrior' in Bigg Boss 16. She entertained the audience with her one-liners and shayaris. But she was also criticised for her obnoxious behaviour, picking unnecessary fights, and getting into heated arguments with almost every contestant in the house. 

After the grand finale, Archana joins DNA for an exclusive interaction, and shares her view about overnight fame, "Bhaiyaa, celebrity ban gayi main... bahut maza aa raha hai (I've become a celebrity, I'm enjoying the fame and attention), asserts Archana excitedly. During the torture task, she ended up hurting Shiv Thakare's eye by throwing turmeric powder and detergent.

Although Archana believes that it was wrong from her side, she defends her side by adding, "I have only used haldi. Usually, at weddings, we apply turmeric to the groom's face. And even when the haldi goes into eyes, it doesn't affect much." Archana continues, "It might look like I have hit him, but the fact is that they were using detergent water on us. Even Priyanka got hurt, and her nose got broken. I have suffered bruises." Archana says, "I apologise for that task, but the only thing I regret is that I used frozen fish as an ice pack in the task, which led to a wastage of food."  

During her stint, Archana and Vikkas Manaktala got into a heated argument, and the former took a dig at Manaktala's tragedy of miscarriage. Archana reveals that she met Vikkas and his wife during the grand finale and apologised for her remark. "Maine jo kaha woh galat tha. I have apologised to Vikkas and his wife. I am praying for them to become parents to a beautiful child. I hope they get blessed with a baby this year, and this would be my redemption," adds Gautam. On the work front, Archana will be seen in Punjabi and Hindi films. 

