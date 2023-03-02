Archana Gautam trolled over 'hot toh main hoon' remark, netizens call her 'dusri Rakhi Sawant'

Archana Gautam

Not only Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, but even Archana Gautam is on a house hunt. On Wednesday, the paparazzi captured Bigg Boss 16 former contestant Archana near a residential complex in Mumbai. The actor-politician quickly chit-chatted with the paparazzo and stated that there are no suitable houses for her in the city.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Archana was recorded saying, "Mumbai mein toh alankar (means akaal) laga hua hai aache flats ka, ab yaha aayi hu dekhte hai kya hota hai yaha (There is a dearth of good homes in Mumbai. Let's see about this place)." The pap complimented Gautam by saying, "Bade hot lag rahe ho (You're looking too hot)." And Archana replied, "Hot toh main hoon (Indeed, I am hot)," and she went further into the complex.

Here's the video

As soon as the video was shared, the netizens had divided opinions on it. Several users found Archana, 'quirky' and 'interactive.' They even praised Archana as their 'queen.' While another section of the audience found her irritating and called her another version of Rakhi Sawant. A user wrote, "Dusri Rakhi Sawant." Another user wrote, "Ye Mumbai me rahegi kya , kya hua neta se ab abhineta Banna hai kya (she will stay in Mumbai, she wants to shift her focus from politics to acting)." A netizen added, "She has Rakhi Sawant Vibes." A few other even fat-shamed Archana, as her tummy was visible from her outfit.

Earlier in Bigg Boss, she was compared to Rakhi Sawant and Dolly Bindra during the press conference episode. At that time, Archana took that as a compliment. But now, a certain section of users are considering her as the perfect contender who can replace the two former Bigg Boss contestants.

After Bigg Boss 16, Archana was spotted partying with other contestants like Shiv Thakare, winner MC Stan, Priyanka, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Sajid Khan at multiple occasions.