Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare talks about losing title to MC Stan, says 'sab ne dosti try ki game ke..' | Exclusive

Bigg Boss 16 ended with a surprising twist as MC Stan beat Shiv Thakare and won the season's title. Before the big win, netizens expected Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Shiv Thakare as the winner. During the final moment, Salman held MC Stan's hand, and Shiv lifted and celebrated his best friend's victory.

Soon after the grand finale, DNA interacts with Bigg Boss 16 first-runner-up Shiv Thakare. While sharing his views about losing the title, Shiv adds, "I think I haven't missed anything. I got more than my what I expected." Thakare continues, "Mujhe last tak rehna tha. Couch pe baith ke nahi dekhna tha (I didn't want to watch the finale in my home)." Earlier, Shiv was also a semi-finalist in Roadies Rising Season 2, and then he won Bigg Boss Marathi S2. Thakare thinks that Bigg Boss 16 has prominently helped him. "After I won Bigg Boss Marathi, people in Maharashtra recognised me. With Bigg Boss Hindi, I wanted to extend my reach beyond the state. If I have made it so far, this means that I have reached somewhere, and it has worked in my favour," adds Shiv.

Shiv was also known as the mastermind and the head of 'mandali.' Thakare was criticised for heading the mandali with Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. When asked to open up about his bond being criticised as a 'smart move' by other contestants, Shiv asserts, "Dost kamane naseeb ka khel hai. Maine kamaya aur nibhaya (One needs to have the good fortune to earn friends. I have earned and stayed true to it)." He adds, "Everyone tried to make friends, but it was for the show. Thus, they failed to maintain it. But I have earned true friends and will stay loyal to them."

At last, Shiv reacts to MC Stan's victory and adds, "Whatever MC Stan got, it was his right. I'm looking forward to working on my dreams, balancing between acting and reality shows." Thakare wishes to see himself on the big screen, and that's his next big target.