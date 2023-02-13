Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare talks about losing title to MC Stan, says 'sab ne dosti try ki game ke..' | Exclusive

Soon after the grand finale, Bigg Boss 16's first runner-up Shiv Thakare opened up about his friendship with Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia being criticised as 'mandali.'

Reported By:Simran Singh| Edited By: Simran Singh |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare talks about losing title to MC Stan, says 'sab ne dosti try ki game ke..' | Exclusive
Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 ended with a surprising twist as MC Stan beat Shiv Thakare and won the season's title. Before the big win, netizens expected Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Shiv Thakare as the winner. During the final moment, Salman held MC Stan's hand, and Shiv lifted and celebrated his best friend's victory. 

Soon after the grand finale, DNA interacts with Bigg Boss 16 first-runner-up Shiv Thakare. While sharing his views about losing the title, Shiv adds, "I think I haven't missed anything. I got more than my what I expected." Thakare continues, "Mujhe last tak rehna tha. Couch pe baith ke nahi dekhna tha (I didn't want to watch the finale in my home)." Earlier, Shiv was also a semi-finalist in Roadies Rising Season 2, and then he won Bigg Boss Marathi S2. Thakare thinks that Bigg Boss 16 has prominently helped him. "After I won Bigg Boss Marathi, people in Maharashtra recognised me. With Bigg Boss Hindi, I wanted to extend my reach beyond the state. If I have made it so far, this means that I have reached somewhere, and it has worked in my favour," adds Shiv. 

Shiv was also known as the mastermind and the head of 'mandali.' Thakare was criticised for heading the mandali with Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. When asked to open up about his bond being criticised as a 'smart move' by other contestants, Shiv asserts, "Dost kamane naseeb ka khel hai. Maine kamaya aur nibhaya (One needs to have the good fortune to earn friends. I have earned and stayed true to it)." He adds, "Everyone tried to make friends, but it was for the show. Thus, they failed to maintain it. But I have earned true friends and will stay loyal to them." 

At last, Shiv reacts to MC Stan's victory and adds, "Whatever MC Stan got, it was his right. I'm looking forward to working on my dreams, balancing between acting and reality shows." Thakare wishes to see himself on the big screen, and that's his next big target. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday sizzles in hot bikinis in her latest photo dump, see viral pics
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, sparks backlash
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.