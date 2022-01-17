'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly refuses to get clicked by paparazzi, video goes viral - WATCH

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, who portrays the titular role in the successful superhit show 'Anupamaa', found herself in a transfixed situation recently. The actress was caught by the paparazzi as she headed out for her salon on Sunday and when they started clicking her pictures, she refused to get clicked. Wondering why?

Because Rupali had oil in her hair and she didn't wish the paps to take her pictures with oily hair. She is heard saying in the video, "Tel lagaya hai Maine, merko 20 minutes de do, main aati hoon" (I have put oil in my hair, give me 20 mins, I will come then). The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account and it quickly went viral.





Netizens found her reaction highly relatable as they flooded the comments section showering love on the actress. One fan wrote, "She is so realistic, I love her" with a red heart emoji, while the other commented, "You still look good my dear, doesn’t matter about the oil". Some users even pointed out that Rupali is not wearing a mask as they wrote, "Who cares...if she oiled her hair or no...but mask toh pehen leti aunty".

Based on the Star Jalsha's Bengali series 'Sreemoyee', 'Anupamaa' is currently among the most loved shows on Indian television. The show is hugely successful and garners high TRPs each week. Along with Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Paras Kalnawat play the central lead roles in the show.

Apart from 'Anupamaa', Rupali's most famous character is Monisha Sarabhai from the cult sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', which also featured hugely talented actors like Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar in lead roles.