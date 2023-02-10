'Adil Durrani sold my nude...': Rakhi Sawant makes explosive claim

Adil Durrani-Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant has again made serious allegations against her husband, Adil Durrani. As per the report of ETimes, Adil has taken her nude video and even sold it for money. While speaking to the portal, Rakhi said, "Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same." Rakhi also claimed that Adil has cheated on her, had an extra-marital affair with Tanu Chandel, and will also marry her.

As per the video shared on Instant Bollywood, Rakhi spoke to the media while reaching the court, and said "Adil ne mere saath cheating ki hai, unhe bail nahi milni chaiye. Isi liye main khud yaha aayi hu. Mera medical hua, aur saare saboot submit kar chuki hoon. Adil ne mujhe torture kiya, mera OTP le ke mere paise liye (Adil shouldn't get bail, thus I have come to the court to share my side of the story. I have gotten my medical done and even submitted all the proofs. Adil tortured and cheated on me. He took my OTP and stole my money)."

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani, who was arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, has now been sent to judicial custody by Andheri court. Durrani was arrested after Rakhi filed an FIR against him, alleging he mishandled her funds.

Rakhi also accused him of engaging in domestic violence. While talking to media outside Mumbai's Oshiwara police station, Rakhi said, "He (Adil) came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police. He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media." Rakhi even leaked a video in which he recorded Adil's confession about taking Rs 1.50 crores from her. In the video, Adil revealed that he has invested the money in cars and will give it back with profit within four months.