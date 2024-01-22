Headlines

Amit Shah to skip Ram Mandir ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya today, here's why

Meet man, an Indian, whose company provides engines for Mercedes Benz, BMW, Rolls Royce, his net worth..

Meet Indian genius, who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

Weather update: Cold waves continue in Delhi-NCR, check IMD forecast

Abhishek's co-star Eisha Singh wants him to win BB17, Pratik Sehajpal comments on his popularity: 'That guy has...'

In the exclusive conversation, Abhishek Kumar's co-star Eisha Singh lauded his Bigg Boss journey, and Pratik Sehajpal commented on his popularity.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 06:51 AM IST

Edited by

Bigg Boss 17 will have its grand finale on January 28, and a week before the main event, Abhishek Kumar got huge support from Eisha Singh and a shoutout from Pratik Sehajpal. Eisha and Pratik along with Mohsin Khan and Alisha Chopra have come up with their new series, Jab Mila Tu. During the promotions of their romantic drama series, Eisha and Pratik opened up about Bigg Boss 17, and who are they rooting for the big win. 

Eisha Singh, who has worked with Abhishek Kumar in Shalin Bhanot's Bekaaboo, continued to support Abhishek and expressed her wish for 'apna Punjabi munda' to lift the Bigg Boss trophy. Elisha said, "I'm supporting Abhishek, and I want him to win. I worked with him, and I know him personally. He's a great guy and he deserves to win." 

Abhishek's journey has been a rollercoaster ride, from facing allegations by Isha Malviya, to getting mocked for his mental health by Isha and Samarth, he's seen many ups and downs. When Eisha was asked about his Abhishek journey, she added, "That guy has gone through so much. And trust me on this 'He's a very good guy at heart.' He's a proper Punjabi munda, and I want him to win."

READ: 'Jo respect...': Mohsin Khan explains why he's scared about making debut in OTT, refuses to say 'anything bad about TV'

Pratik, who has gained popularity with Bigg Boss OTT and has also participated in Bigg Boss 15, said, "Jo bhi jeete, aacha hi hai. Main itna ache se follow nahi kar pa raha hu due to work. Sabhi aache hai (Due to work, I couldn't follow this season properly. BUt all are good)." When asked further, if he has a name in his mind that should win Bigg Boss 17, Pratik added, "Honestly maine social media pe Abhishek ka bahut dekha hai (I've seen a lot about Abhishek on the social media). He's been very pumped up. Honestly, maine journey follow up nahi ki hai, so main koi prejudice ke hisaab se nahi bol raha hu yeh cheez, bas maine jitna dekha hai, mere dost kafi pasand kar rahe hai (I've not followed the journey. So I'm not expressing my view on any prejudice. My friends like him). So...may the best one win, and better one lose." 

Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Alisha Chopra, and Pratik Sehajpal-starrer Jab Milta Tu series is currently streaming on JioCinema. 

