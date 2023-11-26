Headlines

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Rajasthan Royals

Viral video: UAE-based Indian businessman hosts daughter’s wedding aboard private jet, watch

Abdu Rozik to enter Bigg Boss 17 house? Singer shows support to Khanzaadi in cryptic note

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda brutally trolled for 'cringe dance' at The Archies event: 'Bacchon ka school function...'

Meet man who studied at IIT, IIM, founded his own business, will now spend 20 years in jail due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Punjab Kings

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Rajasthan Royals

'You are an...': Nawaz Modi makes another shocking claim against billionaire Gautam Singhania

7 effective ways to overcome laziness in winters

8 tips to avoid frizzy hair in winter 

IPL 2024 auction: List of uncapped players who can break the bank

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda brutally trolled for 'cringe dance' at The Archies event: 'Bacchon ka school function...'

Mission Raniganj OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer rescue thriller

Zoya Akhtar reveals why she cast debutants Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor for The Archies: 'We auditioned people for...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Abdu Rozik to enter Bigg Boss 17 house? Singer shows support to Khanzaadi in cryptic note

On Saturday, Abdu Rozik took to Instagram and shared a photo of Khanzaadi to show support to her.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik, who gained popularity after he appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, is rumored to join the current season of the reality show to show support for Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi.

On Saturday, Abdu took to Instagram and shared a photo of Khanzaadi. He wrote, "Stay strong, I'm coming to support you." As per Free Press Journal report, Abdu said, "I am coming to India to support Khanzaadi. I come from the same background as her, and money should never buy fans or love from the public. She has worked so hard, and she has had a very difficult life and upbringing. Just because we are from same management doesn’t mean I liked Khanzaadi from day one but when I saw she was suffering and the pain with her back and joints I could relate so much more and understood why sometimes she doesn’t behave rationally."

Take a look:

Earlier, netizens slammed Salman Khan for bashing Khanzaadi on Weekend Ka Vaar. Netizens slammed the actor was taking out his anger on her. One of the comments read, “Salman is taking out his anger on Khanzaadi, stay strong Khanzaadi, only strong people are targeted every time.” Another wrote, “Stop bullying #KhanZaadi. This is open target against non nepo contestant.” Another commented, “They are trying to break her spirit…she is a very strong contestant…it’s not fair…stay strong Khanzaadi.” Another wrote, “#KhanZaadi is really doing well in this game bull all the other contestants are targeting her even 

@SalmanKhan sir is also doing the same they all are just pulling her down really feeling bad for her as she is a very strong contestant and she deserves to be in top 5 definitely.” 

Earlier too, Salman Khan bashed Khanzaadi for interrupting continuously while he and Katrina Kaif were trying to have a conversation with the contestants in Bigg Boss 17. The actor was seen aggressively shouting at her and Katrina calmed him down. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Health Ministry closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, increase in respiratory illness cases in China

Is rain a concern? know weather conditions for IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match

Apple experts coming to India to investigate warning message on politicians’ iPhone

Who is Indian American doctor pledging $4 million for advocating Hinduism in US?

Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Schedule, team line-ups, free live streaming; check all details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE