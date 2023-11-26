Abdu Rozik to enter Bigg Boss 17 house? Singer shows support to Khanzaadi in cryptic note

On Saturday, Abdu Rozik took to Instagram and shared a photo of Khanzaadi to show support to her.

Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik, who gained popularity after he appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, is rumored to join the current season of the reality show to show support for Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi.

On Saturday, Abdu took to Instagram and shared a photo of Khanzaadi. He wrote, "Stay strong, I'm coming to support you." As per Free Press Journal report, Abdu said, "I am coming to India to support Khanzaadi. I come from the same background as her, and money should never buy fans or love from the public. She has worked so hard, and she has had a very difficult life and upbringing. Just because we are from same management doesn’t mean I liked Khanzaadi from day one but when I saw she was suffering and the pain with her back and joints I could relate so much more and understood why sometimes she doesn’t behave rationally."

Take a look:

Earlier, netizens slammed Salman Khan for bashing Khanzaadi on Weekend Ka Vaar. Netizens slammed the actor was taking out his anger on her. One of the comments read, “Salman is taking out his anger on Khanzaadi, stay strong Khanzaadi, only strong people are targeted every time.” Another wrote, “Stop bullying #KhanZaadi. This is open target against non nepo contestant.” Another commented, “They are trying to break her spirit…she is a very strong contestant…it’s not fair…stay strong Khanzaadi.” Another wrote, “#KhanZaadi is really doing well in this game bull all the other contestants are targeting her even

@SalmanKhan sir is also doing the same they all are just pulling her down really feeling bad for her as she is a very strong contestant and she deserves to be in top 5 definitely.”

Earlier too, Salman Khan bashed Khanzaadi for interrupting continuously while he and Katrina Kaif were trying to have a conversation with the contestants in Bigg Boss 17. The actor was seen aggressively shouting at her and Katrina calmed him down.