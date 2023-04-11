YouTube announces range of new features for Apple and Android users, check list here

YouTube

YouTube offers tons of exclusive features to paid subscribers through the YouTube premium service. Adding to those benefits, Google-backed streaming platform has now announced a range of new features for the Premium subscribers. From more control and access, to ads-free, offline, background play and an uninterrupted music listening experience, here are some of the latest Premium features for pro users — including new updates you can try out today.

Take control of what to watch with queuing on your phone or tablet

Queuing puts the control in your hands allowing you to decide exactly what video you want to play next. Now, for Premium members, the company is expanding queuing to phones and tablets, giving you complete control over what you’re watching.

Watch YouTube together on Android and iOS

Through Meet Live Sharing on Android devices, Premium members can host Google Meet sessions where all attendees, regardless of whether they are Premium or free users, can watch YouTube videos together. In the coming weeks, the company is also rolling out this experience for FaceTime users on iOS via SharePlay.

Jump back into YouTube across devices

Now available on Android, iOS and Web, Premium members can continue watching YouTube videos wherever they previously left off even as they switch between devices, allowing you to jump back in without a single interruption.

Keep the YouTube experience going when you’re offline

With Smart Downloads, while you’re connected to Wi-Fi, the app automatically add recommended videos straight to your library, ready for offline viewing. Forgot to download your favorite content before boarding that long flight? Don’t worry! With this feature you can watch videos on-the-go, whenever you want, while also discovering new content without the hassle of searching.

Enhance your video quality on iOS

To provide an even higher video quality experience for our Premium members, in the coming weeks YouTube will be launching an enhanced bitrate version of 1080p HD video quality starting on iOS (and an experiment coming to Web soon too.) While all users will still have access to 1080p, this enhanced 1080p quality setting will look extra crisp and clear, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion.