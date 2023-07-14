Wordle 755 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 14

Headlines

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Asia Cup 2023: Major concerns for Team India as star batters are set to miss the tournament

NIRF Best Colleges 2023: Miranda College at number one, 5 Delhi University colleges in top 10 list

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greets and welcomes PM Modi at White House

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

HomeTechnology

business

Wordle 755 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 14

To help you out, here is the Wordle 755 answer for July 14.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 755 answer for July 14.

Wordle 755 answer for July 14

The answer of Wordle 755 for July 14 is FIEND. Fiend is used to describe a very cruel person.

How to play Wordle game
Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Zayn Malik opens up about Gigi Hadid, daughter: ‘Trying to be a good example’

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE