Technology

WhatsApp working on ‘search message by date’ feature for web client

According to the report, this feature will be beneficial to users because one of the most notable advantages is the improved capacity to retrieve specific texts from previous chats.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called “search message by date”, designed to make it easier for users to quickly search for messages shared on a specific date within their conversations.

According to WABetaInfo, the company is developing a calendar button which will allow users to open a date picker panel to make it easier for users to search for a message shared on a specific date.

This feature is currently in development, and the company plans to release it for the web client in the future.

According to the report, this feature will be beneficial to users because one of the most notable advantages is the improved capacity to retrieve specific texts from previous chats.

In addition, users will be able to easily find which messages were shared on a certain date via this feature, improving the process of locating important information.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new option on Android and iOS to make it harder for hackers to infer users’ location by protecting their IP address in calls.

With this new ‘protect IP address in calls’ feature, users will get to add an extra layer of security to their calls by protecting their IP address and location from malicious actors.

The new feature is available in a new section called “Advanced”, placed within the privacy settings screen, which contains the new option, making it harder for anyone in the call to infer users’ location by securely relaying through WhatsApp servers.

