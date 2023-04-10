Search icon
WhatsApp users can now edit, add contact without leaving the app

WhatsApp is also reportedly developing a new feature, which will allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

WhatsApp users can now edit, add contact without leaving the app
WhatsApp

WhatsApp users on Android platforms have received a new feature with the latest beta update that allows users to add and edit contacts in their phone without leaving their app. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the new "manage contacts within the app" is now available for some beta testers with the latest beta version of the app and it will likely be available for more users in the coming days,

The report mentions that users can check the availability of the feature on their devices by opening the contact list within WhatsApp and selecting the "New Contact" option. If the "New contact" option is available, it means the feature is available and they can add contacts without leaving WhatsApp.

Moreover, users can also add unknown numbers to their contacts list when they reach others on WhatsApp, without switching to the contacts app, said the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature, which will allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app.

Earlier, users could share status updates to Facebook stories, but they had to go through the extra step of manually sharing the update each time they posted something new. But now, due to this new feature, the process may be automatic for certain status updates users choose, when the option is enabled. (with inputs from IANS)

