WhatsApp testing ‘view once’ feature for voice notes on Android and iOS devices

Headlines

Priyanka Chopra showers love on Mannara Chopra, wishes Bigg Boss 17 contestant with throwback childhood photo

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

Ganapath movie review: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's dystopian action drama lacks soul, is undone by poor VFX

Viral Video: Saree-clad woman's enthralling dance on crowded railway station divides internet

Meet Kolkata's richest man, 92-year-old owner of cement brand, his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Priyanka Chopra showers love on Mannara Chopra, wishes Bigg Boss 17 contestant with throwback childhood photo

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

Ganapath movie review: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's dystopian action drama lacks soul, is undone by poor VFX

Virender Sehwag Birthday: 5 records of India’s best opening batter

From weight loss to improved blood sugar levels: Health benefits of chia seeds

Benefits of banana flower for various health issues 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

'Divorce from Shilpa Shetty?': Raj Kundra hints at separation, requests fans to give some time, netizens react

'Not correct to shrink...': Why Jaya Bachchan did not want Amitabh Bachchan to host Kaun Banega Crorepati

HomeTechnology

Technology

WhatsApp testing ‘view once’ feature for voice notes on Android and iOS devices

WhatsApp has announced to roll out support for a password-less passkey feature to all Android users. The move will help WhatsApp users on Android bid goodbye to insecure and even annoying two-factor SMS authentication.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

WhatsApp has announced a bunch of new features in the last month and as per a latest report by WABetaInfo, the Meta owned messaging platform is testing “view once” mode for “voice notes” that will allow users to send voice messages which can only be listened to once by their intended recipient. The new feature is available for Android and iOS users that are running the beta version of the app. The feature can be accessed by tapping the “1” icon that appears to the right of the voice note waveform when recording.

“After sending the voice note with the view once mode enabled, you won’t be able to listen to it and the recipient can no longer listen to the voice note after dismissing it,” the report said. According to the report, this feature will empower users with added control and privacy when sharing voice notes, as these voice notes cannot be exported, forwarded, or shared with others.

In addition, the report confirmed that the recipients won’t be able to save or record users’ voice notes, improving control of the content they share and safeguarding their privacy. The Meta-owned messaging service already has a similar “View Once” feature for photos and videos, which it launched in 2021.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced to roll out support for a password-less passkey feature to all Android users. The move will help WhatsApp users on Android bid goodbye to insecure and even annoying two-factor SMS authentication.

“Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys. Only your face, fingerprint, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account,” the company posted on X (formerly Twitter). (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Sahibabad-Duhai Depot journey ticket price revealed ahead of launch; check details

Louis Cambrezy: A Pioneer in French Journalism and Entrepreneurship

Delhi-NCR weather update: Minimum temperatures dip, check IMD update for the week

Meet Kolkata's richest man, 92-year-old owner of cement brand, his net worth is...

Ahead of Leo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj requests fans not to give spoilers, reveals if Vijay's film is part of LCU

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE