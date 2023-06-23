Search icon
WhatsApp may soon allow you to pin a message in chats and groups

The feature is useful as it will allow users to pin important messages to the top of the chat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 03:29 PM IST

WhatsApp

Meta-owed messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for Android beta, that will allow users to choose how long messages stay pinned within chats and groups.

This feature will provide users the flexibility to select a specific duration after which the pinned message is automatically unpinned, reports WABetaInfo.

The platform is expected to provide three different durations-- 24 hours, seven days and 30 days.

Additionally, users can unpin the current pinned message at any time, even before the selected duration expires.

The ability to select how long messages stay pinned within chats and groups is currently under development, and is expected to roll out to beta testers in a future update of the app, the report said.

Meanwhile, in February this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature which will allow users to pin messages within chats and groups.

The feature is useful as it will allow users to pin important messages to the top of the chat.

Moreover, pinned messages will improve organisation in the groups which receive a lot of messages, by allowing users to easily access important messages.

