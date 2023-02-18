Search icon
WhatsApp for iOS to roll out multi-tasking on video calls with picture-in-picture feature, check details

WhatsApp for iOS now allows multitasking during video calls with PiP mode.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

WhatsApp for to roll out an update that will allow iPhone users to multi-task on their phone while on a video call. Previously, the video stream would be paused when users switched to another app or minimized the WhatsApp window. The latest update adds support for the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature on iOS, with a floating PiP window that displays a minimized version of the video stream.

This will enable users to access other apps while on a WhatsApp call without the video stream being paused. The update also allows users to add captions to documents while sending them and enter longer subjects and descriptions for group chats.

Although Android versions of WhatsApp have supported multi-tasking on video calls for a while, iOS has lagged behind in adding support. The PiP mode was introduced by Apple in 2020 with the release of iOS 14, while Google added support for it back in 2017 with Android 8 (Oreo). YouTube users on iOS were only able to minimize video playback to a floating window in the second half of 2022.

The update for WhatsApp on iOS was announced in the release notes for the latest stable version on the App Store. It is worth noting that the app had previously allowed users to add captions to images and videos, and they can now add context to documents while sharing them. Users can also create avatars as stickers and their profile photo, with the company announcing support for 36 customizable stickers based on user-generated avatars in December.

