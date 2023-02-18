Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Twitter to charge users who wish to secure their accounts, know price for two-factor authentication

With two-factor authentication, account holders are required to provide a second form of authentication in addition to a password.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Twitter to charge users who wish to secure their accounts, know price for two-factor authentication
Representational Image

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has announced that it will no longer allow non-Twitter Blue users to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method, after March 20.

Also, users will now not be able to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Blue subscribers, the company said in a blogpost.

After March 20, non-Blue accounts with text message 2FA still enabled "will have it disabled."

Currently, the platform offers three methods of 2FA - text message, authentication app and security key.

The company further mentioned that it "encourages" non-Blue users to "consider using an authentication app or security key method instead."

"These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure," it added.

Meanwhile, last week, Twitter had confirmed that it will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India.

In December last year, the micro-blogging platform relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month globally.

Also, READ: Apple iPods for just Rs 699, iPhone 12 for only Rs 28,999, iPhone 11 at Rs 25,999 on Flipkart, check details

Moreover, Blue subscribers in the U.S. can create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters.

Blue users will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan-1, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara: Pan-India blockbusters that amazed audiences globally in 2022
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.