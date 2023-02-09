What is Skye UTM, cutting-edge drone air traffic management system unveiled by Minister Nitin Gadkari? Know its benefits

File Photo | Representational

Touted as the world’s most cutting-edge unmanned traffic management system, Skye UTM was recently launched by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The system is likely to be one of the key building blocks for the emergence of drugs in India. Gadkari said it is the right time for Indian drone startups to lead the industry.

“Drones are going to be used across sectors -- from construction, agriculture, healthcare, defence, infrastructure, surveying, real estate, and transport. Drone companies will even monitor highways and road construction. There is a lot of research happening that will certainly help scale its usage,” the Union Minister said.

What is Skye UTM?

Skye UTM is being touted as the most advanced unmanned traffic management system in the world. It is a Cloud-based aerial traffic management system. Skye UTM integrates unmanned air traffic with manned aviation airspace. The system is capable of handling 4,000 flights per hour. In a day, it can handle 96,000 flights.

It will help drone operators with situational awareness, autonomous navigation, traffic management and risk assessment. It will aid in real-time monitoring and speed up highway constructions while also keeping a check on fatal road accidents.

It has supported over 300 successful Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flights until now. It captures over 255 parameters of UAV movements. They are stored in its ‘Blackbox’, a published systematic description of the entire flight.

It will offer the first 3D view of drone airspace. It will display real time UAV movements and provide verified paths, the company behind Skye UTM has said. It is now accessible to everyone. It will soon be introduced globally.

(With inputs from IANS)