Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here

The longest route in the world is going to be Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Check out latest pics here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 09, 2023, 07:11 PM IST

As soon as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is finished, the distance between Delhi and Mumbai will be reduced to half. Several significant cities in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Maharashtra will be connected by the greenfield highway. The journey in both these two cities will only take 12 hours to travel once everything is up and running. Less than four hours will be needed to travel from Delhi to Jaipur. On February 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to officially open the expressway's Gurgaon-Dausa section. The longest route in the world is going to be Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway. Its length will be 1390 kilometres. It was constructed with German technology and should last for at least 50 years.

1. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
1/6

A total of 1,386 kilometres long, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the longest motorway in India. It improves communication between Mumbai, India's financial centre, and Delhi, the nation's capital.

2. Fastest-developed highway

Fastest-developed highway
2/6

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari claims that the Ministry for Road Transport and Highways is building the fastest-developing highway in the world, connecting 93 NMP nodes, 8 MMLPs, Greenfield Airports (Jewar and Navi Mumbai), and Ports (JNPT).

3. Travel time to reduce by half

Travel time to reduce by half
3/6

The alignment of the 8-lane access-controlled greenfield route would be adapted to cut travel time from 24 hours to 12 hours.

4. Space for future 12-lane expressway expansion

Space for future 12-lane expressway expansion
4/6

It has room for possible 12-lane interstate expansion due to a 180 km decline in distance (from 1424 km to 1242 km).

5. Road-side facilities

Road-side facilities
5/6

Road-side facilities are being built along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in order to serve the highway network with standardised, world-class infrastructure and ancillary services.

6. Parking, garages, shops, and logistics parks

Parking, garages, shops, and logistics parks
6/6

On the 8-lane expressway, trucker facilities like parking, garages, shops, and logistics parks are also available.

(Pic credit: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)

