Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here

As soon as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is finished, the distance between Delhi and Mumbai will be reduced to half. Several significant cities in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Maharashtra will be connected by the greenfield highway. The journey in both these two cities will only take 12 hours to travel once everything is up and running. Less than four hours will be needed to travel from Delhi to Jaipur. On February 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to officially open the expressway's Gurgaon-Dausa section. The longest route in the world is going to be Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway. Its length will be 1390 kilometres. It was constructed with German technology and should last for at least 50 years.