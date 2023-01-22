Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

This is the most expensive iPhone in the world, its price will SHOCK you

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is diamond-encrusted and costs USD 48.5 million.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

This is the most expensive iPhone in the world, its price will SHOCK you
Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond

Smartphones are getting costlier by the day, but the phone we are talking about today is the most expensive phone in the world. You might be thinking that the most expensive phone will be from Apple's latest iphone 14 series but spoilers alert, it is not.

The days of only making and receiving calls and texts are long gone. Even by today's standards, the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond, which was released in 2021, was too costly at its initial price of Rs 360 crores.

Falcon, a corporation established in New York, makes several high-quality items. Her clientele includes heads of state, famous actors and musicians, and members of royal families. Jewelers and fashion designers that work only with precious metals and stones are producing more elaborate and expensive items. Falcon specialises on luxury goods that are coated in diamonds, and 24 carat gold. Instead of making its own smartphones and other electronic devices, the company works with Apple to customise and directly ship those of the latter's to its clients.

The versions provide a choice between a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screen diagonal. Everyone has the option of having the device's body fashioned of platinum, 18 or 24 carat rose gold, or both.

Below the Apple logo is a large pink diamond set in a rectangular bezel. Different holders are used to keep it safe. The size of the gem is dependent on the settings of the phone. The brand-new FALCON SuperNova has a whopping 128 GB of storage space. The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus versions available here have been unlocked, so they may be used with any network.

Also, READ: WhatsApp will soon let you share original-quality photos, no need to create doc file

The free phone comes with a number of extras, such as a 5-year guarantee, shipment through FedEx (a reputable US shipping business), and a 24-hour concierge service.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Palak Tiwari looks sizzling hot in bustier top with leather pants, netizens ask 'thand nahi lagti kya'
Bhediya star Kriti Sanon looks unrecognisable in old photos, actress' early years will leave you stunned
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Hansika Motwani's weight loss journey will inspire you, check out her before and after photos
XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as new chief of aviation regulator DGCA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.