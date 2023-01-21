WhatsApp will soon let you share original-quality photos, no need to create doc file

File Photo

WhatsApp's beta version has revealed some new features that are rumoured to be in development. One of the most anticipated Whatsapp upgrades of the year is the ability to exchange high-quality photographs inside the service. This functionality will facilitate the transfer of high-resolution images between friends and family.

WaBetaInfo claims to have seen a snapshot of the upcoming feature, which would appear while sending media to contacts, in action inside WhatsApp. The picture quality icon will sit at the top of the screen, among the other editing options. Therefore, each time you wish to share media with contacts, you'll need to adjust the quality option to transmit photographs in their original resolution. In the following weeks or months, we should have further details on the feature.

However, this enhancement would cause your device's data consumption to skyrocket. Photos downloaded through Wi-Fi will be much larger in size and quality than the ones you are now sending, thus it is recommended that you do so. There are presently two reasons why WhatsApp reduces the quality of the photos and videos you transmit. Low-quality information is readily available and does not need a large data plan to download.

Turning off media auto-download might help save mobile data. The beta version of Android 2.23.2.11 has the rumoured functionality. There are now three available picture quality settings in the app: Automatic, Best quality, and Data saver. Although it has the highest definition photographs, the app's "best quality" option isn't as efficient. When selecting "Best quality," WhatsApp does not specify what file sizes are supported.

The mentioned resource has verified that work is already underway on the feature and that it will eventually be accessible to the general public. With the next update, the messaging app will be even more formidable against its competitors. The ability to send and receive large files and high-quality photographs is a feature currently available in other chat applications like Telegram.