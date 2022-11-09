Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

The way you use Gmail is about to change, major update on the way

Google has also announced a new `package tracking` feature in Gmail.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

The way you use Gmail is about to change, major update on the way
Gmail

Google has announced that it will fully replace Gmail`s ‘original view’ with its integrated redesign. With no option to return to the `original view`, the new user interface will be the default experience for Gmail as of this month.

It will still allow users to quickly change the theme, inbox type and other quick settings, Google said in a blogpost.

Users who have enabled Chat will start receiving messages in the integrated view, which includes Gmail, Chat, Spaces and Meet on the left side of the window.

Whether users want to use Gmail exclusively or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet, they can customise this new interface with easy settings to include the apps that are most important to them.

Also read: Foldable Apple iPhone now a reality, looks similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, watch video

It lowers the need to switch between different applications, windows or tabs and makes it simpler to remain on top of what's important.

The new interface will not be available to Workspace Essentials customers, Google said.

At the beginning of this year, the company announced this new user interface and a customisable, integrated view for Gmail, to bring important applications like Gmail, Chat, and Meet to one spot.

Meanwhile, the tech giant also announced a new `package tracking` feature in Gmail that would help users view their package tracking and delivery information right in their inbox.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Telegram rolls out THESE new features with major update, take a look here
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, others attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 bash
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
5 natural food items that will keep you healthy throughout this winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.