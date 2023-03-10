Telegram rolls out bunch of new features for Apple iPhone and android users

Telegram app

Telegram Messenger has launched new features in its latest update for iOS and Android such as Power Saving Mode which will work automatically once the battery charge percentage reaches a certain level. In addition to this, the app has added a Granular Speed track to further control the playback speed of media files and Auto-Send Invite links for groups with restricted users.

Power Saving Mode

Telegram's animations and effects can now be disabled to extend battery life and improve performance on older devices. Power Saving Mode can be set to automatically turn on when any user’s device battery reaches a certain percentage. With individual toggles that let the users disable specific effects.

iOS users can also use power-saving settings to limit background updates. Users can toggle Power Saving mode or tweak individual settings for autoplay, animations, and effects in Settings > Power Saving.

Granular Play Speed

Telegram enabled users to change the playback speed for videos, podcasts, voice and video messages for years now. Now users have even more flexibility by holding the 2x button to choose any speed they want between 0.2x–2.5x. To change the playback speed of videos, tap the menu button, then tap 'Playback Speed' and move the slider.

Auto-send Invite Links

Telegram users can control who is allowed to add them to groups. If any user is inviting someone who restricts this, they can now quickly send them an invite link as a message. Invite links now show previews in chats so that users are able to see where they lead at a glance. To control who can add any specific user to any group directly, they need to go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Groups & Channels.

Read Time in Small Groups

To make collaboration in small teams easier, read receipts in groups under 100 members now show the exact time when any user’s messages were read by each person in the group.

Dynamic Order for Sticker Packs

As of the previous update, recently used sticker packs move to the top of the panel for easy access. If any user wants packs to stay where they are, they can tap the icon in the sticker panel and switch off Dynamic Pack Order.

Translated Bot Descriptions

Bot developers can now fully localize their bots by translating bot descriptions and the 'What can this bot do?' sections into multiple languages.

Improved folder support on iOS



iOS users can mark all chats in a folder as read with one tap. When forwarding messages, folders can be used to quickly find the right chat. This improvement is also coming to the Android app in one of the next updates.

New Animated Emojis

This update includes ten new packs of custom emoji for Telegram premium users.

Interactive emojis along with Chat Reactions

Telegram animators added new interactive versions of a few emojis.. Users can send any of them in 1-on-1 chats, then tap to unleash a full-screen effect for the sender and receiver. Everyone can also use these emoji(s) as reactions.