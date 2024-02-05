Twitter
Meet man who is set to invest Rs 83000 crore on EVs, to set up factory in India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Meet Indian genius who took on another genius over advantages of 'Nuclear vs Solar', was sacked from his job due to...

Gestational Diabetes: High blood sugar level during pregnancy linked to harmful outcomes, know how

Rapper Killer Mike escorted in handcuffs after winning three awards at Grammys 2024; here's why

EC directs political parties to refrain from using children in campaigning

Scammers use fake video of CFO to order money transfers of Rs 212 crore

Employees followed instructions given during the meeting and made 15 transfers totalling HK$200 million (Rs 212 crore) to five Hong Kong bank accounts.

IANS

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 04:27 PM IST

A deepfake video conference call where a digitally recreated avatar of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) ordered money transfers has cost a multinational company $25.6 million (Rs 212 crore), in a first-such scam.

Employees at the company’s Hong Kong office were fooled by scammers who created digitally altered versions of the company’s Chief Financial Officer and others in a video call where “everyone looked real”.

Everyone present on the video calls except the victim was a fake representation of real people, reports South China Morning Post.

“The scammers applied deepfake technology to turn publicly available video and other footage into convincing versions of the meeting’s participants,” said the report.

Police say the case is the first known instance of scammers using deepfakes to deceive financial agencies.

“This time, in a multi-person video conference, it turns out that everyone you see is fake,” Acting Senior Superintendent Baron Chan Shun-ching was quoted as saying.

The company employees in the call looked and sounded like real people the targeted employee recognised.

They followed instructions given during the meeting and made 15 transfers totalling HK$200 million (Rs 212 crore) to five Hong Kong bank accounts.

“They used deepfake technology to imitate the voice of their targets reading from a script,” Chan said.

Deepfake porn images of singer Taylor Swift recently went viral. Elon Musk-run X had put a ban on searches for Swift that blocked queries of her name for several days following the spread of explicit, digitally altered photos of her.

