Poco C55 with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and offers

Poco C55

Poco has launched a new C-series smartphone, Poco C55, in India. The new Poco C55 comes with a MediaTek Helio chipset, 50MP dual camera first in the C-series and 5,000 mAh massive battery. The Poco C55 flaunts a leather-like stitch design and a rear fingerprint sensor. The smartphone features a single speaker on top and a headphone jack ensuring an overall audio experience. Here’s everything you need to know about the Poco C55.

Poco C55: Price and availability

Available in 3 exciting colors, Forest Green, Cool Blue, and Power Black, Poco C55 will be available on Flipkart starting 28 February in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,999 respectively. Poco has introduced an Rs 500 first day flat discount on the 4GB+64GB variant. Along with this they have announced bank offers of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants respectively for consumers using SBI, HDFC and ICICI debit or credit cards taking the net effective price for the first day to Rs 8499 and Rs 9999.

Poco C55 specifications

Poco C55 features a 6.71” HD+ display and an IP52 rated display. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The ram can be expanded by 5GB using the Turbo RAM features. Poco C55 runs on Android 12 and has an AnTuTu score of more than 260K.

When it comes to camera, Poco C55 features a 50MP dual camera setup along with a 5MP front snapper. It packs a 5000mAh battery to take the users through a day easily. Providing sufficient juice to a massive battery, its 10W charging support gives a sufficient battery backup.