OnePlus TV 40 Y1S goes on sale in India: Check price, offers, features and more

The OnePlus TV 40 Y1S serves as an extension of the current OnePlus TV Y1S series, offering a more accessible connected ecosystem experience as seen in the OnePlus TV Y1S products.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 03:19 PM IST

OnePlus TV 40 Y1S

OnePlus has announced the open sale of the newly launched OnePlus TV 40 Y1S, starting today, 14th April 2023, 12:30 PM onwards. The OnePlus TV 40 Y1S offers an immersive viewing experience at a truly affordable price and will be available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.in and other offline partner stores.

Users can buy the latest OnePlus TV 40 Y1S starting at Rs 21,999 across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.in and other major offline partner stores. Additionally, ICICI Bank customers can enjoy an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1500 on ICICI Bank debit cards, EMI and net banking purchases of the new OnePlus TV.

The OnePlus TV 40 Y1S serves as an extension of the current OnePlus TV Y1S series, offering a more accessible connected ecosystem experience as seen in the OnePlus TV Y1S products, packed into a refreshing 40 inch screen size panel. Powered by HDR visual and Dolby audio, users can expect an incredible display of colors and fully immersive cinematic sound output.

The OnePlus TV 40 Y1S also sports a premium look with the signature bezel-less design for a truly captivating visual experience. The OnePlus TV Y Series 40 Y1S delivers a plethora of content streaming options with OxygenPlay 2.0, enabling consumers to effortlessly access content from notable content partners.

