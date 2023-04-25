OnePlus Pad launched in India at Rs 37,999: Price, offers, specs and more

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus has launched its first-ever flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad, marking its debut in the tablet segment. The OnePlus Pad is India's first tablet that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which sports a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. It is claimed to provide OnePlus Pad with a sizable 35% performance advantage and 35% power efficiency.

OnePlus Pad: Price and offers

OnePlus Pad will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB price at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively. Customers can purchase the tablet from Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app and offline through OnePlus Experience stores & select Reliance and Croma stores. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 2000 on the OnePlus Pad, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards and EMI transactions.

Under the OnePlus Xchange Program, buyers save an additional Rs 5000 on the exchange of OnePlus smartphones or INR 3000 on the exchange of select smartphones and tablets.

OnePlus Pad boasts a unified metal body, 2.5D round edge, and cambered frame design, for great handleability. It has a massive 11.61-inch 144 Hz Read-Fit display with an industry-first 7:5 screen ratio and the highest ever 144Hz refresh rate in a tablet, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. It also sports a large, long-lasting 9510mAh battery for long uninterrupted usage.

Starting from 28th April 2023 at 12 pm, users in India can pre-order the flagship OnePlus Pad starting at Rs 37, 999. The flagship pad will also be available in an exclusive sale for the OnePlus community in limited OnePlus Experience stores on 1 May while open sale begins from 2 May, 2023 at 12 pm.