IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Meet fruit seller who got Rs 3.8 crore flat from a customer

PAK vs AUS: Marnus Labuschagne's playful encounter with pigeons at MCG leaves Steve Smith amused, watch here

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma departs for 5, Rabada gets early breakthrough

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

9 best fermented foods for improving gut health

6 upcoming space missions of ISRO in 2024

Diabetes: 8 healthy drinks to keep sugar level under control

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Rajinikanth copied his cigarette-flick style from this Bollywood star, Chiranjeevi became actor after watching him

Technology

Nothing Phone (2a) specifications leaked online, tipped to launch in…

Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

article-main
Nothing Phone (2a) (Image: Yogesh Brar)
Carl Pei led UK based tech company Nothing is gearing up to launch a new mid range smartphone reportedly called Nothing Phone (2a) and tipsters have been sharing new details about the device over the past few weeks. If reports are to be believed, the Nothing Phone (2a) will be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Although Nothing has not officially revealed much about the Phone (2a), a fresh report from Smartprix has shared more information about the upcoming smartphone.

Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels. This display is anticipated to be produced by BOE and Visionox. Powering the device will be the Dimensity 7200 chipset, promising robust performance.

In terms of photography capabilities, the device is equipped with impressive camera hardware. The rear setup includes a 50MP Samsung S5KNG9 main sensor, accompanied by a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, the front of the phone is expected to feature a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera.

Regarding distribution, the report indicates that the new device will have a broader market presence compared to the Nothing Phone (2). It is planned to be released in four different versions, each tailored for specific regions: India, Europe, Japan, and a global version. The device will be available in two color options, Black and White. However, it's noted that one of these color variants might be released at a subsequent time.

