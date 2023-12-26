Nothing Phone (2a) specifications leaked online, tipped to launch in…

Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels.

Carl Pei led UK based tech company Nothing is gearing up to launch a new mid range smartphone reportedly called Nothing Phone (2a) and tipsters have been sharing new details about the device over the past few weeks. If reports are to be believed, the Nothing Phone (2a) will be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Although Nothing has not officially revealed much about the Phone (2a), a fresh report from Smartprix has shared more information about the upcoming smartphone.

Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels. This display is anticipated to be produced by BOE and Visionox. Powering the device will be the Dimensity 7200 chipset, promising robust performance.

In terms of photography capabilities, the device is equipped with impressive camera hardware. The rear setup includes a 50MP Samsung S5KNG9 main sensor, accompanied by a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, the front of the phone is expected to feature a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera.

Regarding distribution, the report indicates that the new device will have a broader market presence compared to the Nothing Phone (2). It is planned to be released in four different versions, each tailored for specific regions: India, Europe, Japan, and a global version. The device will be available in two color options, Black and White. However, it's noted that one of these color variants might be released at a subsequent time.