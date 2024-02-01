Nothing confirms name of upcoming phone, ‘clear upgrade’ from Nothing Phone (1), to get features from…

Technology

In addition to the name of the new device, the company shared that it’s launching Glyph Developer Kit, which gives 3rd party Android apps the ability to control the Glyph Interface, unique to Nothing smartphones.

Carl Pei led London-based technology company Nothing has today confirmed the name of its new smartphone, Phone (2a). As per the company, Nothing Phone (2a) has been engineered with a focus on providing the optimal daily smartphone experience, doubling down on core user needs, with all of Nothing’s expertise and craftsmanship. Phone (2a), codenamed Aerodactyl, leverages some of the most loved Phone (2) features, while ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front. In addition to the name of the new device, the company shared that it’s launching Glyph Developer Kit, which gives 3rd party Android apps the ability to control the Glyph Interface, unique to Nothing smartphones. Furthermore, Nothing named Jillian Gerngross the new VP of Marketing. With 12 years of experience at Amazon Music, she will oversee the global marketing strategy, including launches of Nothing phones and new products on the audio side, promising to make this category even more fun. Other updates included State of Business Update from our CFO, Tim Holbrow, and notes from the latest Nothing Board Meeting, as witnessed by Rohit Pakalapati, the newly-elected Community Board Observer.

