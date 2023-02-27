Nokia G22 launched with QuickFix design: Here's what you need to know

Nokia G22

Nokia G22 is the first smartphone from HMD Global, the licensee of Nokia smartphones, that is designed for easy repairability. It was developed in collaboration with repairability expert iFixit. QuickFix is built inside the phone, so if anything breaks, like the screen, charging port, or battery, you can simply replace it without spending a fortune.

HMD Global also revealed that the Nokia G22's rear cover is constructed of 100% recyclable plastic, and that the phone is equipped with OZO Playback to improve bass and clarity in audio playback. As of now, Android 12 runs on the smartphone, and the manufacturer has promised two years of Android OS updates and three years of security patches.

The base pricing for the Nokia G22 is 179 Euros, and it comes in either Meteor Grey or Lagoon Blue. A smartphone home Fit Kit from iFixit may be purchased for 5 euro. The availability and launch date of the smartphone in India, however, have not been announced by the firm.

The Nokia G22's display is a 6.52-inch HD+ panel with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 frames per second. Moreover, the phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection and an usual brightness of 500 nits.

The Nokia G22 supports two SIM cards at once and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor and 4GB of RAM. It comes with either 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage and supports microSD cards with capacities of up to 2 terabytes.

The Android 12–powered Nokia G22 has a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing camera on this gadget has 8 megapixels, making it ideal for taking selfies.

The Nokia G22 sports a fingerprint sensor on the side and an IP52 certification, making it resistant to dust and water. This gadget has a 5050mAh battery and can be charged at 20W.