Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches New Year 2024 plan: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT for more than a year at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio is known to launch new affordable and exciting plans for users every new year and continuing on the same path, the company has announced a New Year 2024 plan that comes with a bunch of additional benefits. Mukesh Ambani is often lauded for revolutionising the telecom sector in India by offering affordable calling, 5G data, OTT subscriptions and cheap phones. The New Year 2024 plan offered by Mukesh Ambani’s firm is actually an old plan but on occasion of New Year, the company is offering additional validity of 24-days along with the plan. Just like most other plans, the Reliance Jio New Year 2024 plan offers unlimited calls along with 2.5GB of daily 5G data and OTT subscription. The Reliance Jio New Year 2024 plan is only for prepaid users..

The new Reliance Jio New Year 2024 plan is priced at Rs 2999 and it is valid for 389 days with the extra 24 days. The plan allows users to access 2.5GB 5G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The company also announced a similar offer during the festival of Diwali.

Recently Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio also launched new plans with a JioTV Premium subscription. The plan by Reliance Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data and it comes bundled with subscriptions of up to 14 OTT platforms such as Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema. The new loaded Jio prepaid plans start at Rs 398. JioTV Premium plans by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio come in three options - Rs 398, Rs 1198, and Rs 4498. The new Reliance Jio prepaid plan of Rs 398 is valid for 28 days and it allows users to access 2GB 5G data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. It also offers subscriptions to 12 OTT platforms via the JioTV application.