Technology

Mukesh Ambani rolls out 'Swiggy' gift on Diwali, announces special prepaid plan, check details

Mukesh Ambani also recently launched the JioPhone Prime 4G, one of the cheapest phones with WhatsApp and Youtube in India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 04:29 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, is known for his ‘Diwali’ gifts that roll out for the public every year. Over the past few years, the billionaire has been offering new products, deals and discounts on Diwali. Following the tradition set by him, his company recently announced the sale of the JioPhone Prime 4G, one of the cheapest phones with WhatsApp and Youtube in India and now the company has also launched new prepaid plans ahead of Diwali. With the new Jio plans, the company is offering Swiggy One Lite subscription.

Jio users will now get a three-month Swiggy One Lite subscription on recharging with the new Rs 866 prepaid plan. With the Jio-Swiggy bundled plan, customers will get daily 2GB data, unlimited voice, and unlimited 5G data with the Jio Welcome offer for 90 days. The three months of the Swiggy One Lite subscription will give users benefits worth Rs 600.

The benefits include — 10 free home delivery on food orders above Rs 149, 10 free home delivery on Instamart orders above Rs 199, no surge fees on food and Instamart orders, up to 30 per cent extra discounts across 20,000+ restaurants over and above the regular offers, and 10 per cent discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries above Rs 60.

The company noted this is the first time Swiggy One Lite, the country’s premier membership programme offering benefits across food, grocery, and pick-up and drop services, will be bundled with a telecom prepaid plan. The Swiggy One Lite programme, which was launched recently on the Swiggy platform, has garnered excellent customer uptake in the last month, the company mentioned.

