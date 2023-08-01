Motorola Moto G14 with 50MP camera launched in India, priced at Rs 9,999

Motorola Moto G14 is offered in a single variant which is priced at Rs 9,999. As of now, the phone is only available in two colour options - Steel Gray and Sky Blue.

Motorola has launched the new Moto G14 budget smartphone in India today (August 1). After launching its foldable flagship smartphones, Motorola’s most affordable phone of 2023 has made its global debut in India. The new Motorola Moto G14 succeeds the Moto G13 that was launched last year. Although the new Moto G14 is priced the same as its predecessor, it gets a bunch of significant upgrades.

Motorola Moto G14: Price and availability

The new Motorola Moto G14 is offered in a single variant which is priced at Rs 9,999. As of now, the phone is only available in two colour options - Steel Gray and Sky Blue. Interested buyers can pre-order the new smartphone from Flipkart starting today. The Moto G14 will go on sale from August 8 via Flipkart, Motorola India’s official website and retail stores.

Motorola Moto G14 specifications

Motorola Moto G14 features a 6.5-inch LCD screen at the front with FHD+ resolution and a centered punch hole. Under the hood, it is powered by a Unisoc T616 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs Android 13 and the brand has guaranteed upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security updates.

When it comes to camera, it gets a dual rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor and 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the Moto G14 has a 8MP camera at the front. The device gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers as well.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging.