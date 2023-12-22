Headlines

Technology

Lava Storm 5G with 8GB RAM, 50MP camera launched in India: Price, specs and more

Lava Storm 5G features a large 17.22cm (6.78-inch) FHD+ IPS display along with a 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Lava has launched the new Lava Storm 5G smartphone in India. The newest 5G smartphone from domestic smartphone brand Lava has been launched at a special introductory price of Rs 11,999 with select bank offers. The phone comes with 6.78-inch display and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants — Gale Green and Thunder Black. It will go on sale starting December 28 on Amazon and the Lava e-store.

“The Lava Storm 5G is tailored to meet these demands head-on. With its MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, 8GB RAM, and a cutting-edge 50MP+8MP camera setup, the Storm 5G is not just a device; it’s a statement,” Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.

Storm 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080, boasting an AnTuTu score exceeding 4,20,000, providing seamless gaming performance due to its powerful processor. It comes with a segment-best 8GB RAM for a lag-free user experience that is expandable up to 16GB, making it a perfect companion for avid gamers, the company said.

It comes with 128GB storage, providing ample storage for games, apps, and multimedia content. The device features a large 17.22cm (6.78-inch) FHD+ IPS display along with a 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support that cut blur in animations, providing a crystal clear and lag-free viewing experience during gaming or while watching videos.

The smartphone boasts a premium glass back design, with a 50MP along with an 8MP Ultra Wide Dual Rear Camera and a 16MP front camera for a superior photography experience and selfies. It is equipped with a large 5000mAh battery for uninterrupted daily usage, supplemented by 33W Fast Charging. (with inputs from IANS)

