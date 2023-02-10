Lava Blaze 5G gets a new 6GB variant, priced at Rs 11,499

Lava Blaze 5G

Lava has announced the launch of a new variant of its Lava Blaze 5G smartphone. The new company has launched a new 6GB variant of Lava Blaze 5G. Until now, the Lava Blaze 5G was only available with 4GB of RAM.

The new Blaze 5G 6GB variant is priced at Rs 11,499 and it will go on sale in India from February 15. It is worth noting that this price is introductory and the price of the smartphone will increase to Rs 11,999 from February 16 onwards.

The Lava Blaze 5G 6GB variant features a glass back design in two colours-- Glass Green and Glass Blue. The device will be sold via Lava E-store and Amazon.

Lava Blaze 5G specifications

The Lava Blaze 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box and comes with support for virtual RAM feature.

When it comes to camera, the Lava Blaze 5G sports a 50MP dual camera setup at the rear. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 8MP camera in the front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.