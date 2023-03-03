Search icon
Karnataka: 300-acre factory to build Apple iPhones will create 100,000 jobs, details inside

Foxconn, a supplier of Apple's iPhone, has announced that it would spend more than $700 million on a new factory in the Indian state of Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced plans to build a 300-acre facility to assemble Apple phones, with the expected creation of one lakh employment.

According to a tweet by Chandrasekhar, Apple's planned 300-acre facility in Karnataka would be where iPhones are assembled.

Karnataka CM Bommai said: "Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka".

Meanwhile, on Friday, a group from Apple supplier Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), headed by its chairman Young Liu, landed in Bengaluru for a first meeting with Karnataka Information Technology Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.

According to a statement issued by the Minister's office, the group was led on an inspection of the site with the goal of establishing a production facility for Apple phones inside the state.

Earlier, the Minister greeted the party as they arrived at the Bengaluru International airport and expressed his satisfaction with their visit.

Also, READ: Apple iPhone users to get new ‘Classical’ music app soon

In the announcement, Liu is cited as stating that Bengaluru has been a pioneer in attracting investment and is the preferred location for global enterprises.

(With inputs from PTI)

