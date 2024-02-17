Twitter
ISRO to launch its 'naughty boy' today, why is INSAT-3DS called so?

In a critical mission for the rocket known as "naughty boy" due to its patchy track record, the meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS will be launched into space on a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle this Saturday evening.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 07:49 AM IST

In an effort to provide more precise and insightful weather forecasts and alerts for natural disasters, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS on Saturday evening aboard the spacecraft GSLV F14. According to a release from the Indian space agency, the INSAT-3DS will be launched on February 17 at 5:35 p.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, aboard the GSLV F14 rocket.

This mission, which is a significant step forward in India's space advancements, is the 16th space mission for the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and aims to deploy the INSAT-3DS satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The mission is fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

As it launches the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into space, the GSLV F14 spacecraft will be going on its sixteenth mission. Nevertheless, a former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has dubbed the spacecraft the "naughty boy" of the Indian space programme because it has a forty percent failure rate and has encountered several delivery problems during its fifteen space missions to date. 

The ISRO states that the goal of Saturday's mission, GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS, is to continue providing services to the currently in operation INSAT-3D (launched in 2013) and INSAT-3DR (September 2016), for improved meteorological observations, surface monitoring of land and ocean for weather forecasting and disaster warning, and provision of satellite-assisted research and rescue (SAR) services, among other things.

