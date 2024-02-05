'Integration of tech in physical therapy empowers patients in their recovery,' says Maheshkumar Baladaniya

Maheshkumar Baladaniya highlights that this integration has enhanced efficiency, patient outcomes, and overall healthcare experiences.

The healthcare sector is undergoing a digital revolution, and in the realm of Physical Therapy (PT), Maheshkumar Baladaniya, a paediatric physical therapist, is leading the charge by incorporating the latest tech trends, particularly in Health Informatics.

Health informatics, utilising cutting-edge technology and data analysis in healthcare, plays a pivotal role in streamlining workflows, optimising treatment plans, and improving communication among patients, therapists, and healthcare providers within PT practice.

Technology is significantly impacting the PT field in various ways:

- Precise and Customised Treatment Plans: Technology enables physical therapists to create personalised treatment regimens, enhancing the effectiveness of rehabilitation programs.

- Remote Monitoring and Telehealth: Telehealth technologies allow therapists to monitor patients remotely, providing real-time feedback and adjustments to exercise routines, enhancing care accessibility.

- Accurate Vitals/Measurements: Wearable devices like smartwatches aid therapists in evaluating patient progress and adjusting treatment plans for better health outcomes.

- Electronic Health Records (EHRs): EHRs expedite communication and documentation, offering therapists easy access to patient records and progress monitoring.

Maheshkumar claims that embracing health informatics is essential for physical therapists to provide optimal care as technology evolves. The integration of technology in physical therapy not only boosts productivity and accuracy but also empowers patients in their recovery.

The incorporation of Health Informatics in PT celebrates its positive impact on patient care, treatment outcomes, and the overall experience. This technological advancement sets the stage for a future where PT practices are more accessible, personalised, and effective. Maheshkumar Baladaniya's pioneering work in integrating health informatics into physical therapy showcases the transformative power of technology in redefining patient care and treatment outcomes.