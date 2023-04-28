Search icon
Infinix Smart 7HD smartphone with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 5,399

Infinix Smart 7HD features an 8MP dual AI rear camera with dual LED flash, and a 5MP selfie camera with soft flash.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Infinix Smart 7HD

Infinix has launched its new Smart 7HD Smartphone in India today. The new Infinix Smart 7HD is a budget device and it joins other Smartphones in the Smart series. The company claims that the new Infinix Smart 7 HD is the most reasonably-priced Smartphone with 64GB storage. The device will be available on Flipkart at a special launch price of Rs 5,399 (including SBI offers). The Infinix Smart 7HD will be available in four colour options - Ink Black, Silk Blue, Jade White and Green Apple.

The all-new Smart 7 HD is the most reasonably-priced Smartphone with 64GB storage. It is further backed by an in-built 2GB LPDDR4X GB RAM and an additional 2GB virtual RAM that can be extended by enabling the virtual RAM feature. Smart 7HD comes pre-installed with the Android 12 Go.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ resolution and brightness of 500 NITS. The device has a dedicated Fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature for a safe and convenient unlocking experience. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that is claimed to provide close to 50 hours of music, almost 39 hours of calling and nearly 30 days of stand-by time.

Infinix Smart 7HD features an 8MP dual AI rear camera with dual LED flash, and a 5MP selfie camera with soft flash.

