Infinix Smart 7HD smartphone with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 5,399

Infinix Smart 7HD

Infinix has launched its new Smart 7HD Smartphone in India today. The new Infinix Smart 7HD is a budget device and it joins other Smartphones in the Smart series. The company claims that the new Infinix Smart 7 HD is the most reasonably-priced Smartphone with 64GB storage. The device will be available on Flipkart at a special launch price of Rs 5,399 (including SBI offers). The Infinix Smart 7HD will be available in four colour options - Ink Black, Silk Blue, Jade White and Green Apple.

The all-new Smart 7 HD is the most reasonably-priced Smartphone with 64GB storage. It is further backed by an in-built 2GB LPDDR4X GB RAM and an additional 2GB virtual RAM that can be extended by enabling the virtual RAM feature. Smart 7HD comes pre-installed with the Android 12 Go.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ resolution and brightness of 500 NITS. The device has a dedicated Fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature for a safe and convenient unlocking experience. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that is claimed to provide close to 50 hours of music, almost 39 hours of calling and nearly 30 days of stand-by time.

Infinix Smart 7HD features an 8MP dual AI rear camera with dual LED flash, and a 5MP selfie camera with soft flash.