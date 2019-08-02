Hyundai announces price cut of Rs 1.5 lakh on electric car Kona

India's first fully electric SUV- Hyundai Kona has announced a price cut of up to Rs 1.50 lakh effective from August 1, 2019. This reduction came after the GST Council slashed GST on electric vehicle from 12% to 5%.

As per media reports, Hyundai Kona will be available at Rs 23,71,858 instead of Rs 25,30,000, the price at which it was launched in early July.

The Hyundai Kona received record bookings of 152 in 20 days after it was launched. The car will be available at 15 dealerships in 11 cities, which include Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The Kona comes along with a 39.2kWh battery pack which will provide a mileage of 452km on a full charge. The car will touch 0-100 kmph in just 9.7 seconds. The vehicle owner will get a portable charger that can be used with 3-pin socket and 7kWh AC wall box charger, which will take 6 hours to charge the battery. The Hyundai Kona is also DC charger which will take approximately 57 minutes to charge 80% battery. The battery used in the car is Lithium-ion Polymer. The overall size of the car is 4,180 mm long and 1,800mm wide.