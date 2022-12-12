Forgot your smartphone password? Check easy steps to reset it (file photo)

Phone password reset: Smartphones have become essential parts of our lives now as they play an important role in our day-to-day life. From UPI payments to booking tickets online, everything is done with one click. Hence, it is important to put a screenlock on the smartphone to protect our data from others.

However, many times users forget the password, pattern or pin. And if you have also forgotten your phone's password and are unable to unlock it, then there is no need to worry. We have got you simple steps to unlock it.

You can unlock your smartphone at home without going to a service center. Check the easy steps below:

For Android Phone

1. Unlock your phone with your Google account

Google account can be used to unlock the device if you forget your phone password.

After entering the wrong password or PIN several times, a message appears on the screen saying 'you can try next after some time and, along with it, ‘Forgot Pattern/Password’ button'.

Tap on it. It will ask to login to the Google account which is registered with the phone.

After this, your phone will be unlocked. And now, you will be able to set a new password or pattern.

It is worth noting, that a internet connection is a must for this method to work.

2. Factory reset your device

Switch off the phone.

Press and hold the Power button along with the Volume Up or Down buttons for a while.

Your phone will go into recovery mode. Enter ‘Clean/Erase Data’ and ‘Wipe Cache’ after selecting the factory reset option.

Turn on your phone after waiting for about a minute.

It will not ask for any password or pattern, instead, you get the option to set up the phone from the beginning.

For the iPhone users