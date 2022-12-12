Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 31,499 on Flipkart after Rs 28,401 discount, check details

The Apple iPhone 12 series was the brand’s first lineup to get the Mini model.

Apple iPhone 12 was available at Rs 51,000 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021 last year but now you can get the former flagship smartphone at just Rs 31,499. The Apple iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs 55,999 on Flipkart after Rs 3,901 price cut. For those who are unaware, the smartphone is listed at Rs 59,900 on the company’s official online store. Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone with 10% instant discount on IDFC First credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 3,000 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above, bringing the price of the iPhone down to Rs 52,999.

In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 21,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all bank offers and discounts, you can buy the Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 31,499 after Rs 28,401 discount on Flipkart. Apple iPhone 12 was launched by the company in 2020 at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The smartphone was a part of Apple iPhone 12 series that also comprises Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Apple iPhone 12 Pro, and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 12 series was the brand’s first lineup to get the Mini model.

The iPhone 12 is one the best selling iPhone models till date. It marked the revival of square edged Apple phones that the company is following till now. The Apple iPhone 12 is a value for money smartphone and it is the last Apple flagship with 64GB storage limit. The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Under the hood, the iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. It comes with a ceramic shield and IP68 water resistance. When it comes to camera, the device gets a 12MP dual camera setup at the rear. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.