How to access saved passwords in Google Chrome via Apple iPhone, Android phone and Windows PC

If you have any compromised passwords, Google Chome's Password Manager will show you a warning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

If you want to know how to access your passwords in Google Chrome, you can follow these steps.

Google Chrome is the most used web browser across the globe. With availability on numerous operating systems including Windows, Android and iOS, Google Chrome is used by millions for their day to day work and to keep the users happy, Chrome offers a range of features that makes it one of the most convenient web browsers in the market. One of the most reliable features offered by Google Chrome is the Password Manager. As the name suggests, the Password Manager allows you to save and access your credentials at numerous login pages safely so you don’t face any trouble while accessing any website. The feature is quite simple but pretty useful. Not only Chrome, other web browsers also offer similar features, however the reliability on Google’s browser is more than any other.

The Google Chrome’s Password Manager not only automatically fills in your username and password when you try to login to a website, it also allows you to access your saved password for other purposes. The passwords are also password protected so only you can access them. If you want to know how to access your passwords in Google Chrome, you can follow these steps.

How to access your passwords in Google Chrome via Windows PC

  1. Open Google Chrome on your Windows PC. Make sure you are logged in your Chrome browser.
  2. Click on the ‘three-dot’ icon at the top-right corner.
  3. From the drop-down menu, click on Settings.
  4. Click on Autofill in the left panel.
  5. Click on Password Manager.
  6. You will be able to see a list of your saved passwords here.
  7. Tap on the ‘eye’ icon next to the website to wish to see the password.
  8. Enter the password and access your saved password for that website.

How to access your passwords in Google Chrome via Android phone

  1. Open Google Chrome app on your Android smartphone. 
  2. Go to Settings and tap on Password & Accounts.
  3. Tap in the settings cog icon next to the Autofill service section.
  4. Tap Password or search for Password Manager.
  5. Tap Password Manager.
  6. You’ll be able to see your save passwords here. 
  7. Tap on the website whose password you wish to access. 
  8. Tap on the ‘eye’ icon and authenticate to access your password.

How to access your passwords in Google Chrome via Apple iPhone

  1. Open Google Chrome app on your Apple iPhone. 
  2. Tap on the ‘three-dot’ icon at the bottom right corner.
  3. Tap Password Manager.
  4. You’ll be able to see your save passwords here. 
  5. Tap on the website whose password you wish to access. 
  6. Tap on the ‘eye’ icon and authenticate to access your password.

If you have any compromised passwords, Google Chome's Password Manager will show you a warning.

