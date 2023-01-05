‘Hey Apple, it's Android': Apple targeted by Google to fix ‘pixelated photos and videos’

Google targets Apple in new billboard ad for RCS messaging

Apple has been targeted by Google once again over RCS messaging. This time Google rolled out a special New Year-themed ad on a large display in Las Vegas in order to convince Apple to adopt RCS messaging to fix "pixelated photos and videos." The new ad targeting Apple is part of Google’s #GetTheMessage campaign that started last year with an aim to push other tech companies to implement RCS support. WIth the latest billboard, Google is asking Apple to not drop the ball.

“Hey Apple, it's Android. the ball may have dropped in 2022, but you don't have to drop the ball on fixing your pixelated photos and videos. Here's some code to get the ball rolling…” the billboard ad from Google reads before scrolling through the RCS code. The Apple targeted ad also asks customers to ‘Help Apple #GetTheMessage.’

What is RCS messaging

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is a new messaging protocol that aims to replace the SMS service. The new protocol allows users to access features of WhatsApp, iMessage, Facebook Messenger and other popular apps from a single app. With RCS, users can exchange high-quality images, videos, gifs, read receipts, audio messages, emoji reactions and several other things that are available on popular instant messaging platforms through a default ‘messages’ app.

The RCS messaging protocol has been rolled out by Google for most of the major smartphone makers and telecom operators including Motorola, Nokia, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and others. Apple is the only major tech company that has not accepted the new protocol as it already has iMessage that offers almost all the features mentioned earlier to Apple iPhone users. If Apple adopts RCS messaging, then the features will be available to both Android and iOS smartphone users.

Google has been pushing Apple to adopt RCS messaging through numerous ads, tweets, websites, billboards and more. However, recently Apple CEO Tim Cook said that RCS is not a priority.