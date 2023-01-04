Auto Expo 2023 on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Address, dates, ticket price, Metro routes from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida

Auto Expo 2023 will kick off next week.

The Auto Expo 2023 is about to kick off next week and auto enthusiasts in India and in other parts of the world are excited for the 16th edition of the event. The Auto Expo in India is one of the most popular auto shows across the globe. As the name suggests, it's an exhibition where brands showcase the best in the automotive world when it comes to concepts, products, and technologies. The massive automotive show also reveals a clear path of what fans can expect in the coming years. The Auto Expo debuted in 1986 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi but since the last few editions, the event has taken place at two locations. This year too, the Auto Expo 2023 will take place at two locations - Auto Expo 2023 Components in New Delhi and the Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show in Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart. The Noida’s Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show is the key attraction that gets the adrenaline pumping. If you are planning to attend Auto Expo 2023 in Noida, below are the details you need to know.

Auto Expo 2023: Dates

The Auto Expo 2023 will begin on January 13 and it will end on January 18. On January 13, the entry will only be for the Business ticket holders that will be allowed to enjoy the motor show from 11:00 am to 07:00 pm. From January 13 to January 18, the Auto Expo 2023 will be open for the general public from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. It is worth noting that entry at Gates will be closed before 1 hour of closing time of all the days and entry into halls will be closed 30 minutes before closing time on all the days. The Auto Expo 2023 will be exclusively open for the media on January 11 and January 12 for the launch events.

Auto Expo 2023: Tickets

Auto Expo 2023 is a ticketed event and visitors can get the ticket for the motor show via BookMyShow. no ticket is required for children up to five years of age and also, no ticket will be required for persons in wheelchairs and one of their attendants/helpers. For January 13, the price of the Auto Expo 2023 ticket is Rs 750. For the weekends, January 14 and January 15, the Auto Expo 2023 ticket is priced at Rs 475. You can visit the Auto Expo 2023 in the remaining days by buying a Rs 350 ticket.

Auto Expo 2023: Venue

As mentioned earlier, the Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. There are 3 entry gates and 3 exit gates at IEML for visitors. The venue is spread over 58 acres and offers around 64,000 sq.m exhibition area and convention facilities, lounges, business centres, food courts, parking areas and other facilities. The exhibition halls have Wi-Fi access and security cameras. The India Expo Mart is located near the JP Golf Course and is easily accessible from national capital Delhi.

Auto Expo 2023: Routes

The Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida is easily accessible via metro, personal and public transport. The location of the venue is on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (for about 25 km from Mahamaya Flyover). A car can travel from Mahamaya Flyover to the venue in 15-20 minutes. From Delhi International Airport and Central Delhi, a visitor can reach Auto Expo 2023 in about 1.5 hours via DND bridge, Akshardham Setu or Mayur Vihar- Noida road. At the India Expo Mart, there is sufficient space for nearly 8000 vehicles.

Auto Expo 2023: Metro routes from Delhi, Gurugram, Noida

If you are planning to travel by Metro, Knowledge Park II, Greater Noida is the nearest Metro station which is about 5 minutes walking distance from the Auto Expo 2023 venue. There will be a Taxi stand and Auto Stand for people to move in and out of the venue.

People travelling from Delhi need to travel via the Blue line of the Delhi Metro to reach Noida Sector 52 Metro Station. From there they have to take Rapid Metro to reach Knowledge Park II Metro Station.

People travelling from Gurgaon will have to take the Yellow line and reach Hauz Khas Metro Station. From Hauz Khas, they should take the Purple Line to reach Botanical Garden Metro Station. From there, they need to travel towards Noida Sector 52 Metro Station and then take Rapid Metro to reach Knowledge Park II Metro Station.

Noida residents can take the Blue line to reach Noida Sector 52 Metro Station and then take Rapid Metro to reach Knowledge Park II Metro Station.