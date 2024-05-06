RR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: DC eye major win against RR

Follow live score from match 56 of TATA IPL 2024 between RR and DC here.

In the upcoming IPL 2024 match, Delhi Capitals (DC) will compete against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 56th match. DC is currently sixth in the points table with 10 points from 11 matches, while RR holds the second position.

A victory for RR could elevate them to the top spot. DC needs to win to sustain their playoff hopes, but a loss could revive the playoff chances for teams like Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB).